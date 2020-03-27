Watch a live set from Omnigone (Adam Davis of Link 80) at 4pm est today!!!

We're continuing our Lockdown Freakout series! In the series, we stream live performances to you in the comfort of your own quarantine zone so you can get the feel of going out without leaving your six-foot safety bubble!

Today at 4pm est, we're bringing you a full live set from Omnigone! Omnigone is the project headed by Adam Davis of Link 80, Gnarboots, and Flat Planet. The group is a return to Davis' ska-punk roots, but he keeps the underlying dread and metaphysical terror of Gnarboots in the rocking new project.

Then, be sure to stop back next week for some more Lockdown Freakout episodes! On Monday, Catbite will kick out a set of kick ass ska in a duo-style at 4pm EST! On Wednesday, Cristy Road will play a solo set, Then, next Friday, Stolen Wheelchairs will smash through a set of straight up three-chord punk. We'll see you then!