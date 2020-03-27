We are so pleased to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for New York based punks The Clickbaits. They have released a brand new single called "Universal Depression", see below. The track is available on all digital platforms and was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Jesse Cannon at Found Soundation Studio in Brooklyn, NY.
"Any other time this song would just be a comedic song poking fun at a fictitious, depressed, extraterrestrial. But since this song is being releasing during a time when a lot of people are feeling above normal anxiety and depression we found it important to add this message. If any of you are having extreme depression or contemplating harming yourself please reach out to one of the hotlines listed below. Also there are a lot of abused adults and children who are now stuck with their monster 24/7. There are also numbers below that might help. Stay Strong! And Stay Well!" -The Clickbaits
Depression
Suicide Hotline: 1-800-SUICIDE (2433) – Can use in US, U.K., Canada and Singapore
Suicide Crisis Line: 1-800-999-9999
National Suicide Prevention Helpline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
National Adolescent Suicide Helpline: 1-800-621-4000
Postpartum Depression: 1-800-PPD-MOMS
NDMDA Depression Hotline – Support Group: 1-800-826-3632
Veterans: 1-877-VET2VET
Crisis Help Line – For Any Kind of Crisis: 1-800-233-4357
Suicide & Depression Crisis Line – Covenant House: 1-800-999-9999
Domestic Abuse
National Child Abuse Helpline: 1-800-422-4453
National Domestic Violence Crisis Line: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
National Domestic Violence Hotline (TDD): 1-800-787-32324
Center for the Prevention of School Violence: 1-800-299-6504
Child Abuse Helpline: 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453)
Domestic Violence Helpline: 1-800-548-2722