"Any other time this song would just be a comedic song poking fun at a fictitious, depressed, extraterrestrial. But since this song is being releasing during a time when a lot of people are feeling above normal anxiety and depression we found it important to add this message. If any of you are having extreme depression or contemplating harming yourself please reach out to one of the hotlines listed below. Also there are a lot of abused adults and children who are now stuck with their monster 24/7. There are also numbers below that might help. Stay Strong! And Stay Well!" -The Clickbaits

Depression

Suicide Hotline: 1-800-SUICIDE (2433) – Can use in US, U.K., Canada and Singapore

Suicide Crisis Line: 1-800-999-9999

National Suicide Prevention Helpline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

National Adolescent Suicide Helpline: 1-800-621-4000

Postpartum Depression: 1-800-PPD-MOMS

NDMDA Depression Hotline – Support Group: 1-800-826-3632

Veterans: 1-877-VET2VET

Crisis Help Line – For Any Kind of Crisis: 1-800-233-4357

Suicide & Depression Crisis Line – Covenant House: 1-800-999-9999

Domestic Abuse

National Child Abuse Helpline: 1-800-422-4453

National Domestic Violence Crisis Line: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

National Domestic Violence Hotline (TDD): 1-800-787-32324

Center for the Prevention of School Violence: 1-800-299-6504

Child Abuse Helpline: 1-800-4-A-CHILD (1-800-422-4453)

Domestic Violence Helpline: 1-800-548-2722