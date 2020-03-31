City and Colour has announced rescheduled dates for their previously scheduled Australian and US and Quebec tours. All tickets that were bought for the original dates will be honoured. Katie Pruitt will be playing support on the US and Quebec dates and Alex Lahey will be playing support on the Australian dates. City and Colour released A Pill for Loneliness in 2019 on Still Records. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 02
|Roxian Theatre
|Pittsburgh, PA (without Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 03
|Broadway Theatre at UPAC
|Kingston, NY (w/Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 05
|Count Basie Theatre
|Red Bank, NJ (w/Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 06
|Rams Head Live!
|Baltimore, MD (w/Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 07
|Franklin Music Hall
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 09
|College Street Music Hall
|New Haven, CT (w/Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 10
|The State Theatre
|Portland, ME (w/Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 11
|Calvin Theatre
|Northampton, MA (w/Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 13
|State Theatre of Ithaca
|Ithaca, NY (w/Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 15
|MTELUS
|Montreal, QC (w/Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 16
|MTELUS
|Montreal, QC (w/Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 17
|MTELUS
|Montreal, QC (w/Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 19
|The Rapids Theatre
|Niagara Falls, NY (w/Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 20
|The Rapids Theatre
|Niagara Falls, NY (w/Katie Pruitt)
|Oct 31
|Fremantle Arts Centre
|Fremantle, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
|Nov 02
|Thebarton Theatre
|Adelaide, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
|Nov 04
|Forum Melbourne
|Melbourne, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
|Nov 05
|Forum Melbourne
|Melbourne, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
|Nov 07
|Odeon Theatre
|Hobart, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
|Nov 09
|The Fortitude Music Hall
|Brisbane, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
|Nov 10
|Enmore Theatre
|Sydney, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
|Nov 11
|Enmore Theatre
|Sydney, AU (w/Alex Lahey)