City and Colour announce recheduled tour dates
by Tours

City and Colour has announced rescheduled dates for their previously scheduled Australian and US and Quebec tours. All tickets that were bought for the original dates will be honoured. Katie Pruitt will be playing support on the US and Quebec dates and Alex Lahey will be playing support on the Australian dates. City and Colour released A Pill for Loneliness in 2019 on Still Records. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 02Roxian TheatrePittsburgh, PA (without Katie Pruitt)
Oct 03Broadway Theatre at UPACKingston, NY (w/Katie Pruitt)
Oct 05Count Basie TheatreRed Bank, NJ (w/Katie Pruitt)
Oct 06Rams Head Live!Baltimore, MD (w/Katie Pruitt)
Oct 07Franklin Music HallPhiladelphia, PA (w/Katie Pruitt)
Oct 09College Street Music HallNew Haven, CT (w/Katie Pruitt)
Oct 10The State TheatrePortland, ME (w/Katie Pruitt)
Oct 11Calvin TheatreNorthampton, MA (w/Katie Pruitt)
Oct 13State Theatre of IthacaIthaca, NY (w/Katie Pruitt)
Oct 15MTELUSMontreal, QC (w/Katie Pruitt)
Oct 16MTELUSMontreal, QC (w/Katie Pruitt)
Oct 17MTELUSMontreal, QC (w/Katie Pruitt)
Oct 19The Rapids TheatreNiagara Falls, NY (w/Katie Pruitt)
Oct 20The Rapids TheatreNiagara Falls, NY (w/Katie Pruitt)
Oct 31Fremantle Arts CentreFremantle, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
Nov 02Thebarton TheatreAdelaide, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
Nov 04Forum MelbourneMelbourne, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
Nov 05Forum MelbourneMelbourne, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
Nov 07Odeon TheatreHobart, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
Nov 09The Fortitude Music HallBrisbane, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
Nov 10Enmore TheatreSydney, AU (w/Alex Lahey)
Nov 11Enmore TheatreSydney, AU (w/Alex Lahey)