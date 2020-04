Face to Face will be starting a video series on their YouTube channel. The video series will be about the making of their sophomore album Big Choice that turns 25 years old this year and is called “Big Choice Breakdown”. The first episode is available now. Face to Face have postponed their Big Choice anniversary tour due to the current health crisis. The band released Protection in 2016 on Fat Wreck Chords and are working on new album. Check out the first video below.