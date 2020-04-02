Wiretap Records have announced they will be hosting a month long live stream session on their Facebook community page. The events will happen every Friday from April 10th to May 1st starting at 3 PM PST or 6 PM EST. Featured performances by Decent Criminal, Answering Machine, Lost In Society, Burnt Tapes and much more. You can click here to join their Facebook group to join in on the festivities.
*** JUST ANNOUNCED ** Excited to announce The Wiretap Records Family Vacation Live Stream Series, a month-long live…
Posted by Wiretap Records on Wednesday, April 1, 2020