German punk festival Boatless Booze Cruise is hosting a all day fundraising event of live streams on April 4th starting at 12 PM to 11:34 PM UTC. With a donation, you can watch livestreams of Vinnie Caruana, Ways Away, Timeshares, Dollar Signs, Typesetters, Western Settings, PJ Bond and much more perform on a screen right from your own couch. All money raised will be donated to the struggling venues in Hamburg, Germany. You can click here to grab your spot for the day long show.