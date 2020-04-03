The 2020 Burger Boogaloo has been postponed. The festival will now take place on Halloween weekend, October 31-November 1 at Mosswood Park in Oakland, California. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured. The festival will still be hosted by John Waters and will have performances from Bikini Kill, Circle Jerks, and Alice Bag among others. See the line-up and statement from the organizers below.
Important message about Burger Boogaloo 2020. Thank you to all the fans for the support. Stay safe everyone and we'll see you in October!!!!
2020 Burger Boogaloo Line up
Bikini Kill
Circle Jerks
Plastic Bertrand
Bleached
Shannon Shaw
Flipper
Alice Bag
Pansy Division
Rubinoos
Carbonas
Panty Raid
Fevers
Younger Lovers
Hammered Satin
Twompsax
Midnite Snaxxx
More to be announced
Date Venue City Oct 31-Nov 1 Mosswood Park Oakland, CA