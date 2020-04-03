Burger Boogaloo announces recheduled date

by Festivals & Events

The 2020 Burger Boogaloo has been postponed. The festival will now take place on Halloween weekend, October 31-November 1 at Mosswood Park in Oakland, California. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured. The festival will still be hosted by John Waters and will have performances from Bikini Kill, Circle Jerks, and Alice Bag among others. See the line-up and statement from the organizers below.

2020 Burger Boogaloo Line up

Bikini Kill

Circle Jerks

Plastic Bertrand

Bleached

Shannon Shaw

Flipper

Alice Bag

Pansy Division

Rubinoos

Carbonas

Panty Raid

Fevers

Younger Lovers

Hammered Satin

Twompsax

Midnite Snaxxx

More to be announced

DateVenueCity
Oct 31-Nov 1Mosswood ParkOakland, CA