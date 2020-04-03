From Cap’n No Fun of Total Massacre: So obviously there’s nothing exactly “good” about this global pandemic that is most likely going to kill untold numbers of people, but I guess I couldn’t help but be a little inspired by how quickly and clearly it was laying bare the depravity of this brutish, capitalist nightmare we all inhabit. I think two weeks ago today I wrote the words in one night, and for whatever the reason was humming it along to sort of an upbeat bouncing souls-y type of rhythm in my head, and since that isn’t really the kind of thing we normally do, I hit up the best punk singer song writer I know, and just like I figure he would, he came up with exactly the sorta riff the song needed in a couple hours. From there we each worked on our parts of it from home and tracked the thing without ever meeting, and here you have it! A little document of how the two of us helped stave off depression during these weird fucking times, and a nice little guide to how we’re gonna fix this sorry world once this is all over!