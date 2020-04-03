Faith No More announce recheduled tour dates (AU & NZ)

Faith No More announce recheduled tour dates (AU & NZ)
Faith No More have had to postpone their Australia and New Zealand tour that was scheduled for May due to health concerns due to COVID-19. The shows will now take place next year, 2021, in February. RVG will be playing support. Faith No More and Korn’s co-headlining shows are so far unaffected and will go on as planned this summer and fall. Faith No More released Sol Invictus in 2015 on Ipecac Recordings. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 22, 2021Horncastle ArenaChristchurch, NZ
Feb 24, 2021Spark ArenaAuckland, NZ
Feb 26, 2021Entetainment CentreBrisbane, AU
Feb 27, 2021Qudos Bank ArenaSydney, AU
Mar 01, 2021Rod Laver ArenaMelbourne, AU
Mar 04, 2021Entertainment CentreAdelaide, AU
Mar 06, 2021RAC ArenaPerth, AU