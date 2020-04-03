Faith No More have had to postpone their Australia and New Zealand tour that was scheduled for May due to health concerns due to COVID-19. The shows will now take place next year, 2021, in February. RVG will be playing support. Faith No More and Korn’s co-headlining shows are so far unaffected and will go on as planned this summer and fall. Faith No More released Sol Invictus in 2015 on Ipecac Recordings. Check out the dates below.