, Posted by 5 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Orlando's Debt Neglector are going to record a new album… after the current quarantine period ends. The band stated on facebook: "We were supposed to start recording LP 2 today but COVID-19 ruined all our fun. This just means we have more time to make the record as killer as possible. Stay safe and stay the fuck home will ya? We’ll get things moving again as soon as this is over." The band released The Kids Are Pissed [EP] in 2018.