The Damned to launch 'The Damned Show'

The Damned are going to produce a limited run Internet show during the Covid-19 quarantine. It's called The Damned Show and the band says it will include interviews, live video, music videos, editorial bits, and other random video. The band states that they will issue an episode every week while the quarantine is in effect. It debuts Wednesday at 3pm BST/10am ESt/7 am PST via Damned social media channels. You can see the trailer below. The band released Evil Spirits in 2018.