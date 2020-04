Lead singer of PUP Stefan Babcock has joined forces with PUP drummer Zack Mykula and Rachel O'Connor to write and record a song during quarantine. The song was written and performed by the three from their respective places of quarantine. The song is called “Waiting For Something To Happen”. PUP released Morbid Stuff in 2019 on Rise Records and Little Dipper Records. Check out the video below.