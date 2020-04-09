Pale Lips share new video for “The Kids”

Montreal rock'n'roll quartet Pale Lips has a new video online for "The Kids," the second single from last year's unabashedly fun After Dark LP. The feel-good clip, riffing on the opening scene to the movie Footloose, comes on the heels of their earlier video for "You're a Doll."

After Dark follows up on Pale Lips' 2016 album Wanna Be Bad, and their 2017 EP Should've Known Better. The group, who emerged in 2014, features guitarist Ilona Szabo, bassist Jamie Radu, drummer Lynn Poulin, and vocalist Jackie Blenkarn. The new album arrived last winter on God's Candy in Canada, Alien Snatch! in Europe, Waterslide in Japan, and Spaghetty Town in the States.