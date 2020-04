Music 8 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

Brooklyn based rock band Hot Knife released a new track over at Alt-Press. The song is called "Top 10 Habits of Highly Successful People" and will be released on their upcoming 5 song EP titled Dread. The EP was recorded by Jesse Cannon and mixed/mastered at The Blasting Room by Jason Livermore. The release will be out on April 20th, 2020 and is availabe for pre-order now. You can click here to listen to the track.