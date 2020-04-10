Manic Street Preachers announce benefit concerts

by Em Moore
Manic Street Preachers have announced two benefit shows for this December at the Cardiff Motorpoint Arena. The first night will be a free show for any National Health Service staff and the second night will be open to the public with all proceeds from ticket sales going to NHS Wales charities. Manic Street Preachers released their thirteenth studio album Resistance Is Futile in 2018 on Columbia. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Dec 04
|Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
|Cardiff, UK
|Dec 05
|Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
|Cardiff, UK