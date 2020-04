5 hours ago by John Gentile

Elena Barrio, singer of the now defunct Ellen and the Degenerates has started a new video series. It's called Veranda's Crazy Life. Barrio describes it as: "Meet Veranda. She’s a hot, young millennial in the big city. She’s got a hot boyf and an even hotter job. But now, she’s under quarantine like everyone else. How will this affect her social life?" Check it out below.

The final Ellen and the Degenerates album was Return of the Herb .