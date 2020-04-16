Anonymous Source, Posted by In Memoriam 17 hours ago Via anAnonymous Source, Posted by John Gentile

Sadly, Jimmy Webb, passed away. He was 62. The reported cause of death is cancer. Webb spent decades as a stylist contributing to the iconic looks of many punk rockers, famous unknown, including Blondie, Patti Smith, Ramones, New York Dolls, and many, many more. Webb worked for decades at the renown East Village Trash and Vaudeville. He recently opened up his own I Need More Shop. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Below, you can see an episode of one of TLC's makeover shows which features Webb providing fashion to Snakebite. (Snakebite released one of Don Giovanni Records' first releases and included Brian of Night Birds).