Pittsburgh, PA based rocker The Homeless Gospel Choiris releasing his third full-length album next week through A-F Records and Hassle Records. They have released one more single, "Blind Faith" off of the album before the April 24th release. See below to check out the track and the video.
Track Listing
1. Global Warming
2. Don't Compare
3. Social Real Estate
4. Art Punk
5. You Never Know
6. Young and in Love
7. Lest We Forget
8. A Dream About The Internet
9. Blind Faith
10. Figure It Out
11. Punk as Fuck