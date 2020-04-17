We are so pleased to bring you a band new Punknews Exclusive premiere for Siksika, Alberta's Iron Tusk. The band is a mixture of post-punk angst and heavy metal fury. Consisting of four members who shared experiences and trades drives them to inspire the youth in their community to pursue music to heal intergenerational traumas. The band has teamed up with Transistor 66 Records Co to bring to you this new two song EP titled Iron Tusk III; Dream Eaters, see below. The album will be out on April 20th, 20202.