Joey Cape announces all request livestream

Lagwagon’s Joey Cape is livestreaming a solo show this Saturday, April 25 at 2 pm Pacific / 5 pm Eastern / 10 pm GMT / 11 pm CET on the online concert platform StageIt. The set will be made up of fan requested songs from his solo work. Tickets for the livestream are pay-what-you-can and after purchase a song request can be made. Joey Cape released Let Me Know When You Give Up in 2019 on Fat Wreck Chords. See Joey Cape’s Instagram post below for more information about the show.
Any request? Livestream show this Saturday April 25th 2 pm Pacific / 5 pm Eastern / 10 pm GMT / 11 pm CET. (Link in Bio) Anyone who buys a ticket (pay what you can) is welcome to request any songs from my solo discography. Any requests? Post them here in the chat section before the show… Excited to play songs for all who want to connect in isolation! REWARDS: The #1 top tipper during the show will receive a test pressing of Joey’s latest solo album, “Let Me Know When You Give Up”. Tip will be matched/doubled by Fat Wreck Chords and donated to Project Cure (https://projectcure.org). Top tippers #2, #3 and #4 will each a receive signed, handwritten lyric sheet from Joey, for any song from his catalogue. Tipper’s choice