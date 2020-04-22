Derek Jones, guitarist of Falling in Reverse passed away earlier this week. He was 35. The cause of death is unknown. Along with singe Ronnie Radke, Jones was the only other member of the band that was in all of its lineups. Radke stated: "I’ll never forget when you picked me up from jail In Your old tour van to start falling in revers. Your spirit will be interwoven through the music I write forever. Rest In Peace Derek Jones. My heart is broken.” Punknews sends our condolences to Jones' family, friends, and fans.