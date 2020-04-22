The Chats have announced rescheduled dates for their UK and Australian tours. Their Paris show was not able to be rescheduled. Tickets that were purchased for the dates that were postponed will be honoured and tickets purchased for the Paris show will be refunded. The Chats released High Risk Behaviour in 20200 on Bargain Bin Records. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 18
|O2 Academy Bristol
|Bristol, UK
|Oct 19
|Olympia Theatre
|Dublin, IE
|Oct 20
|Limelight
|Belfast, UK
|Oct 21
|SWG3 Studio Warehouse
|Glasgow, UK
|Oct 22
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|Oct 23
|Stylus
|Leeds, UK
|Oct 24
|Boiler Shop
|Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
|Oct 25
|Manchester Academy
|Manchester, UK
|Oct 26
|Brighton Dome
|Brighton, UK
|Oct 27
|1865
|Southampton, UK
|Oct 28
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK
|Oct 29
|Electric Brixton
|London, UK
|Oct 30
|Orangerie
|Brussels, BE
|Oct 31
|Knust
|Hamburg, DE
|Nov 01
|Melkweg
|Amsterdam, NL
|Nov 02
|Festsaal Kreuzberg
|Berlin, DE
|Nov 03
|Helios 37
|Köln, DE
|Nov 28
|The Croxton
|Melbourne, AU (Afternoon show)
|Nov 28
|Croxton
|Melbourne, AU (Evening show)
|Dec 11
|The Gov Adelaide
|Adelaide, AU
|Dec 12
|Capitol
|Perth Wa, AU
|Dec 18
|Metro Sydney
|Sydney, AU
|Dec 19
|Tivoli Brisbane
|Brisbane, AU
|Dec 20
|The Zoo
|Fortitude Valley Qld, AU