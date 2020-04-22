The Chats announce rescheduled tour dates

The Chats have announced rescheduled dates for their UK and Australian tours. Their Paris show was not able to be rescheduled. Tickets that were purchased for the dates that were postponed will be honoured and tickets purchased for the Paris show will be refunded. The Chats released High Risk Behaviour in 20200 on Bargain Bin Records. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 18O2 Academy BristolBristol, UK
Oct 19Olympia TheatreDublin, IE
Oct 20LimelightBelfast, UK
Oct 21SWG3 Studio WarehouseGlasgow, UK
Oct 22Rock CityNottingham, UK
Oct 23StylusLeeds, UK
Oct 24Boiler ShopNewcastle Upon Tyne, UK
Oct 25Manchester AcademyManchester, UK
Oct 26Brighton DomeBrighton, UK
Oct 271865Southampton, UK
Oct 28Electric BrixtonLondon, UK
Oct 29Electric BrixtonLondon, UK
Oct 30OrangerieBrussels, BE
Oct 31KnustHamburg, DE
Nov 01MelkwegAmsterdam, NL
Nov 02Festsaal KreuzbergBerlin, DE
Nov 03Helios 37Köln, DE
Nov 28The CroxtonMelbourne, AU (Afternoon show)
Nov 28CroxtonMelbourne, AU (Evening show)
Dec 11The Gov AdelaideAdelaide, AU
Dec 12CapitolPerth Wa, AU
Dec 18Metro SydneySydney, AU
Dec 19Tivoli BrisbaneBrisbane, AU
Dec 20The ZooFortitude Valley Qld, AU