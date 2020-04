, Posted by 2 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Laura Jane Grace has posted links to three tracks by "Angela Baker." The tracks are most likely unreleased Against Me! songs. Among a series of posts, Grace stated, "This is SOOOOO messed up! This band sounds EXACTLY like Against Me! circa 2007! Wtf?!? I’m SOOOO pissed off. Who is this Angela Baker?" You can hear the tracks below.