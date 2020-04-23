We are please to bring to you a Punknews Exclusive premiere for Baltimore based pop-punk band Panic Problem. The band released a short and to the point song called "Don't Call Me Crazy", see below. The track brings about the conversation of mental health issues and was recorded by Pete Steinkopf at Little Eden Studios in Asbury Park, NJ.
“This song for me really sums up what Panic Problem is about. Lets bring attention to mental health and create conversations about it. Too often people who are dealing with mental health issue/challenges are dismissed. Their voices are tone controlled or they are gaslit to believe that their thoughts and feelings are lesser than or incorrect because of their mental health. That behavior is abusive, it's toxic and it creates a shame culture that keeps people from seeking treatment. I say screw that! It's time to let the crazy flag fly!