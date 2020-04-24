Atlanta-based rockers Microwave have announced the postponed dates for their European tour that was set to begin earlier this month and go into May. The tour will now take place during February and March of 2021. All previously held tickets will be honoured with the exception of Munich, Vienna, and Frankfurt. The Munich and Vienna shows have been rescheduled at different venues and the purchase of new tickets is required. Any previously held tickets for those shows will be available for refund at the point of purchase. Frankfurt has been cancelled and tickets are also available for refund at the point of purchase. Microwave released Death Is A Warm Blanket in 2019 on Pure Noise Records. Check out the new dates below.