Microwave announce rescheduled European tour dates
Atlanta-based rockers Microwave have announced the postponed dates for their European tour that was set to begin earlier this month and go into May. The tour will now take place during February and March of 2021. All previously held tickets will be honoured with the exception of Munich, Vienna, and Frankfurt. The Munich and Vienna shows have been rescheduled at different venues and the purchase of new tickets is required. Any previously held tickets for those shows will be available for refund at the point of purchase. Frankfurt has been cancelled and tickets are also available for refund at the point of purchase. Microwave released Death Is A Warm Blanket in 2019 on Pure Noise Records. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 11, 2021BoileroomGuilford, UK
Feb 12, 2021UnderworldLondon, UK
Feb 14, 2021Waterfront StudioNorwich, UK
Feb 15, 2021Asylum 2Birmingham, UK
Feb 16, 2021The Key ClubLeeds, UK
Feb 18, 2021Think TankNewcastle, UK
Feb 19, 2021King Tut’sGlasgow, UK
Feb 20, 2021Star and GarterManchester, UK
Feb 22, 2021ExchangeBristol, UK
Feb 23, 2021JoinersSouthampton, UK
Feb 25, 2021Willem Twee KZDen Bosch, NL
Feb 26, 2021BibelotDordrecht, NL
Feb 27, 2021Helios 37Cologne, DE
Mar 01, 2021HafenkneipeZurich, CH
Mar 02, 2021Backstage ClubMunich, DE
Mar 03, 2021B72Vienna, AT
Mar 04, 2021Durer KertBudapest, HU
Mar 06, 2021CassiopeiaBerlin, DE
Mar 07, 2021HafenklangHamburg, DE
Mar 08, 2021KavkaAntwerp, BE