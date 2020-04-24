Atlanta-based rockers Microwave have announced the postponed dates for their European tour that was set to begin earlier this month and go into May. The tour will now take place during February and March of 2021. All previously held tickets will be honoured with the exception of Munich, Vienna, and Frankfurt. The Munich and Vienna shows have been rescheduled at different venues and the purchase of new tickets is required. Any previously held tickets for those shows will be available for refund at the point of purchase. Frankfurt has been cancelled and tickets are also available for refund at the point of purchase. Microwave released Death Is A Warm Blanket in 2019 on Pure Noise Records. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 11, 2021
|Boileroom
|Guilford, UK
|Feb 12, 2021
|Underworld
|London, UK
|Feb 14, 2021
|Waterfront Studio
|Norwich, UK
|Feb 15, 2021
|Asylum 2
|Birmingham, UK
|Feb 16, 2021
|The Key Club
|Leeds, UK
|Feb 18, 2021
|Think Tank
|Newcastle, UK
|Feb 19, 2021
|King Tut’s
|Glasgow, UK
|Feb 20, 2021
|Star and Garter
|Manchester, UK
|Feb 22, 2021
|Exchange
|Bristol, UK
|Feb 23, 2021
|Joiners
|Southampton, UK
|Feb 25, 2021
|Willem Twee KZ
|Den Bosch, NL
|Feb 26, 2021
|Bibelot
|Dordrecht, NL
|Feb 27, 2021
|Helios 37
|Cologne, DE
|Mar 01, 2021
|Hafenkneipe
|Zurich, CH
|Mar 02, 2021
|Backstage Club
|Munich, DE
|Mar 03, 2021
|B72
|Vienna, AT
|Mar 04, 2021
|Durer Kert
|Budapest, HU
|Mar 06, 2021
|Cassiopeia
|Berlin, DE
|Mar 07, 2021
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE
|Mar 08, 2021
|Kavka
|Antwerp, BE