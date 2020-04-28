Bandcamp announce “Bandcamp Fridays” to support artists

Due to the struggle many artists are faced with during this pandemic and due to the success of past Bandcamp days, Bandcamp has announced that they will be waiving their fee for the full twenty-four-hour period on the first Friday the next three months. The previously announced May 1 will be joined by June 5 and July 3 for Bandcamp Fridays. See the statement from Bandcamp below.

Bandcamp Fridays Statement 2020

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact all of us, and artists have been hit especially hard as tours and shows are canceled for the foreseeable future. With such a major revenue stream drying up almost entirely, finding ways to continue supporting artists in the coming months is an urgent priority for anyone who cares about music and the artists who create it.

On March 20, 2020, we waived our revenue share in order to help artists and labels impacted by the pandemic. The Bandcamp community showed up in a massive way, spending $4.3 million on music and merch—15x the amount of a normal Friday— helping artists cover rents, mortgages, groceries, medications, and so much more. It was truly inspiring.

But the pandemic and its impact on the music community aren’t over, so on May 1, June 5, and July 3 (the first Friday of each month), we’re waiving our revenue share for all sales on Bandcamp, from midnight to midnight PDT on each day.

Musicians will continue to feel the effects of lost touring income for many months to come, so we’re also sharing some ideas below on how fans can support the artists they love and how artists can give fans new, creative ways to provide support.