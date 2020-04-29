Bad Religion announce cancellation of all 2020 shows

Bad Religion have announced that due to the global heath crisis, all of their shows for 2020 have been cancelled. Refunds or vouchers will be available through point of purchase and through promoters. The band released a statement which reads in part,
“We will carefully monitor how this pandemic progresses; when it is safe for all of us to gather together, we will return. Until then, be safe, and take care of each other.”
This means that Bad Religion’s tour with Alkaline Trio has been cancelled as well. Tickets for that tour are available for refund at point of purchase. See Bad Religion’s and Alkaline Trio’s statements below.
View this post on Instagram
Due to the ongoing pandemic and the uncertainty it brings, we regrettably have been forced to cancel our tour with @badreligionband. We hope to see you all at a later date, but for now we wanted to make it possible for ticket holders to get their money back. For refunds, please reach out to point of purchase. Stay safe. See you soon.