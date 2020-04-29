Bad Religion announce cancellation of all 2020 shows

Bad Religion
by Epitaph

Bad Religion have announced that due to the global heath crisis, all of their shows for 2020 have been cancelled. Refunds or vouchers will be available through point of purchase and through promoters. The band released a statement which reads in part,

“We will carefully monitor how this pandemic progresses; when it is safe for all of us to gather together, we will return. Until then, be safe, and take care of each other.”

This means that Bad Religion’s tour with Alkaline Trio has been cancelled as well. Tickets for that tour are available for refund at point of purchase. See Bad Religion’s and Alkaline Trio’s statements below.


We miss you already! Take care of each other!

