Off With Their Heads release 'Non​-​essential vol​.​1' for May 1 Only

Off With Their Heads have released a covers and rarities compilation. It's called Non-Essential Vol. 1. It's digital only and the band says that it will only be avaiable TODAY, after which they will delete the files.

Singer Ryan Young issued a statement: "This is a collection of some random recordings from the years after the "All Things…" collection. BE WARNED: This is not what I would call a good record (hence the name). This has some cover songs. This has some demos. This has half ideas that you might recognize as they later became finished ideas. I just thought I would throw it together for the completist! This will only be available May 1st. Then I'm deleting it. Ryan"

Check it out below.