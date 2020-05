14 hours ago by John Gentile

Rudimentary Peni are re-releasing what might be their most rare track. "Wilfred Owen The Chances" was originally a one-track CD single released with a limited press of frontman Nick Blinko's art book. The song appears to simply be Blinko reading the poem penned by Wilfred Owen over his own guitar playing. The re-release is a single sided 7-inch out via Sealed records. Check it out below.