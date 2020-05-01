88 Fingers Louie releases live album

88 Fingers Louie have released a digital live album. Its called 20th Anniversary - Live in Chicago 12​-​21​-​2013

The band stated: "This show for our 20th anniversary occurred on December 21, 2013 to a sold out crowd at Concord in Chicago, IL, USA. Besides our typical lineup of Denis Buckley (vocals), Dan Precision (guitars) and John Carroll (drums), original drummers Dom Vallone and Glenn Porter joined in playing a few songs. Original bassist Joe Principe (Rise Against) played the entire set with us." Check it out below.