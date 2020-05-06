Neurosis' Steve Von Till to release album and book

Steve Von Till of Neurosis is releasing a new album and book. They are both out August 7 via Neurosis' Neurot label. The album is called No Wilderness Deep Enough. Von Till stated, in a release, “[the album is] about personal longings and loss, and the loves and insecurities we all feel combined with meditations on humanity as a whole. I’m exploring the great disconnect: from the natural world, from each other, and ultimately from ourselves—trying to find meaning and depth in re-establishing those connections, to find a resonance in purpose and acknowledging the past while looking towards the future and still being in the moment.”

The book is titled Harvestman: 23 Untitled Poems and Collected Lyrics and collects released and previously unreleased written works. Check out the first single from the album below.