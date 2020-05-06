Fast Friends release new video

Los Angeles-based rock band Fast Friends have released a video for their single “We Broke The World”. In a statement the band describe the song as “We’ve all been making a mess for so goddamn long that we don’t even see the actual mess we’re making anymore. There’s got to be a breaking point, right? A peak oil moment. A Sting jumping around in tights moment. A Chris Paul and Blake Griffin’s whining is just getting to be too much moment.” This is their second single to be released via Dine Alone Records since signing with them earlier this year. Check out the video below.