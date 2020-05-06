Lagwagon announce rescheduled European dates

Lagwagon have announced rescheduled dates for their European tour that were originally scheduled for this June and August. The shows will now take place in next year, 2021. Lagwagon will be joined by Good Riddance, Make War, Adolescents, Strung Out, and Bad Religion on select dates. A new show in Cologne has been added and the band said on their social media accounts that more rescheduled dates will be announced “in the coming weeks and months”. Lagwagon released Railer in 2019 on Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jun 13, 2021FaustHanover, DE (w/Good Riddance and Make War)
Jun 15, 2021Rock CafePrague, CZ
Jun 16, 2021Backstage WerkMunich, DE (w/Good Riddance)
Jun 20, 2021FluorAmersfoort, NL
Jul 31, 2021ColumbiahalleBerlin, DE (w/Adolescents and Bad Religion)
Aug 01, 2021Hotel CecilCopenhagen, DK
Aug 02, 2021John DeeOslo, NO
Aug 03, 2021PustervikGothenburg, SE
Aug 06, 2021Live Music HallCologne, DE
Aug 08, 2021Alter StattbahnhofSchweinfurt, DE (w/Adolescents)
Aug 09, 2021LKA LonghornStuttgart, DE (w/Strung Out)
Aug 12, 2021Club VaudevilleLindau, DE
Aug 15, 2021GarageSaarbrucken, DE (w/Make War)