Lagwagon have announced rescheduled dates for their European tour that were originally scheduled for this June and August. The shows will now take place in next year, 2021. Lagwagon will be joined by Good Riddance, Make War, Adolescents, Strung Out, and Bad Religion on select dates. A new show in Cologne has been added and the band said on their social media accounts that more rescheduled dates will be announced “in the coming weeks and months”. Lagwagon released Railer in 2019 on Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jun 13, 2021
|Faust
|Hanover, DE (w/Good Riddance and Make War)
|Jun 15, 2021
|Rock Cafe
|Prague, CZ
|Jun 16, 2021
|Backstage Werk
|Munich, DE (w/Good Riddance)
|Jun 20, 2021
|Fluor
|Amersfoort, NL
|Jul 31, 2021
|Columbiahalle
|Berlin, DE (w/Adolescents and Bad Religion)
|Aug 01, 2021
|Hotel Cecil
|Copenhagen, DK
|Aug 02, 2021
|John Dee
|Oslo, NO
|Aug 03, 2021
|Pustervik
|Gothenburg, SE
|Aug 06, 2021
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, DE
|Aug 08, 2021
|Alter Stattbahnhof
|Schweinfurt, DE (w/Adolescents)
|Aug 09, 2021
|LKA Longhorn
|Stuttgart, DE (w/Strung Out)
|Aug 12, 2021
|Club Vaudeville
|Lindau, DE
|Aug 15, 2021
|Garage
|Saarbrucken, DE (w/Make War)