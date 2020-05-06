Lagwagon have announced rescheduled dates for their European tour that were originally scheduled for this June and August. The shows will now take place in next year, 2021. Lagwagon will be joined by Good Riddance, Make War, Adolescents, Strung Out, and Bad Religion on select dates. A new show in Cologne has been added and the band said on their social media accounts that more rescheduled dates will be announced “in the coming weeks and months”. Lagwagon released Railer in 2019 on Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the new dates below.