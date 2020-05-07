The Mariachi alter-ego of The Bronx, Mariachi El Bronx has announced he release of a double LP, titled Música Muerta, Vol 1 and Vol 2. The release contains 25 total tracks, including 10 unreleased songs, demos, TV themes, live sessions, and a few covers. See below to check out Volume 1 and 2.
