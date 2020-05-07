Mike Kinsella has announced a new album, tour dates, and a new single from his solo project Owen. The album will be called The Avalanche and is due out on June 19 via Polyvinyl Records. The tour dates are set to begin in July and run through the summer and into the fall. Owen has also released the audio for “A New Hope”. Owen released The King of Whys in 2016. Check out the song and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Jul 23
|Fox Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC
|Jul 24
|The Shakedown
|Bellingham, WA
|Jul 25
|Doug Fir Lounge
|Portland, OR
|Aug 05
|Swedish American Music Hall
|San Francisco, CA
|Aug 06
|The Catalyst Atrium
|Santa Cruz, CA
|Aug 07
|Moroccan Lounge
|Los Angeles, CA
|Aug 08
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA
|Aug 20
|Songbyrd Music House
|Washington, DC
|Aug 22
|Boot & Saddle
|Philadelphia, PA
|Sep 09
|L'anti Bar & Spectacles
|Ville De Québec, QC
|Sep 10
|Café Campus
|Montreal, QC
|Sep 12
|The 27 Club
|Ottawa, ON
|Sep 13
|Longboat Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Nov 06
|Sleeping Village
|Chicago, IL