Owen announces new album, releases song, and announces tour dates

Owen
by Tours

Mike Kinsella has announced a new album, tour dates, and a new single from his solo project Owen. The album will be called The Avalanche and is due out on June 19 via Polyvinyl Records. The tour dates are set to begin in July and run through the summer and into the fall. Owen has also released the audio for “A New Hope”. Owen released The King of Whys in 2016. Check out the song and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Jul 23Fox CabaretVancouver, BC
Jul 24The ShakedownBellingham, WA
Jul 25Doug Fir LoungePortland, OR
Aug 05Swedish American Music HallSan Francisco, CA
Aug 06The Catalyst AtriumSanta Cruz, CA
Aug 07Moroccan LoungeLos Angeles, CA
Aug 08CasbahSan Diego, CA
Aug 20Songbyrd Music HouseWashington, DC
Aug 22Boot & SaddlePhiladelphia, PA
Sep 09L'anti Bar & SpectaclesVille De Québec, QC
Sep 10Café CampusMontreal, QC
Sep 12The 27 ClubOttawa, ON
Sep 13Longboat HallToronto, ON
Nov 06Sleeping VillageChicago, IL