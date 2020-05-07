View this post on Instagram

Dropkick Murphys and @Rancid are family. Our fans are part of our family. As unfortunate as this is for all of us, we have decided it is in everyone's best interest that we cancel our Boston To Berkeley II tour. We thank all of our fans that bought tickets and those working in live events for their hard work putting this tour together. Please look out for an email from your local promoter with ticket refund options. We will continue to monitor this situation in hopes to bring this back better than ever in 2021. Until then, stay safe and take care of one another.

