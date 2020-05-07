Last month Dropkick Murphys and Rancid announced the postponement of the Boston to Berkley 2 tour dates. Due to the current pandemic, both bands have now decided that the best thing to do is to cancel the tour. Both bands have released statements that state ticket holders will be notified with refund options and both also state “We will continue to monitor this situation in hopes to bring this back better than ever in 2021”. See the statements from both bands below.
