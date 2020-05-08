Joey Cape announces Lagwagon set livestream

View this post on Instagram

⏰MAY 16TH ANNOUNCEMENT⏰ JOEY LIVESTREAM SHOW + FACEBOOK LIVE HANG WITH US Heads up! On Saturday, May 16th, Joey's gonna be playing an all-Lagwagon acoustic show to celebrate Lagwagon Day! The gig will stream live on @stageit at 2 pm PDT / 5 pm EDT / 10 pm BST / 11 pm CEST / 6 am Japan (May 17) / 7 am Australia/NZ (May 17). Click the link in our bio to attend the gig (tickets are "pay what you can"). . REWARDS FOR TOP TIPPERS AT THE SHOW: . - The #1 top tipper will receive a Lagwagon vinyl LP Boxset and the top tipper's total tip amount will be matched/doubled by @fat_wreck and donated to @directrelief (https://www.directrelief.org/) . - The #2 top tipper will receive a test pressing of our latest album RAILER . - The #3, #4 and #5 top tippers will each a receive a Lagwagon shirt from our merch store (http://Tempomerch.com/lagwagon), whatever shirt they want. We’ll ship it to you free of charge. . FACEBOOK LIVE HANG WITH THE BAND AFTER THE SHOW: Directly after the show all of us will be hanging on Facebook Live on our official Facebook page (Facebook.com/Lagwagon)…come hang if you can, make comments, ask questions, tell jokes, throw verbal stones, whatever you want! . Facebook Live hang starts at 3:30 pm PDT / 6:30 pm EDT / 11:30 pm BST / 12:30 am CEST (May 17) / 7:30 am Japan (May 17) / 8:30 am Australia/NZ (May 17). See you there!

