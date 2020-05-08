Joey Cape announces Lagwagon set livestream

Joey Cape of Lagwagon will be performing an all acoustic Lagwagon set on Stageit on Saturday, May 16 at 2 pm PDT / 5 pm EDT / 10 pm BST / 11 pm CEST / 6 am Japan (May 17) / 7 am Australia/NZ (May 17). Brian Wahlstrom will also be featured. The set will be to celebrate May 16 as Lagwagon Day. Tickets for the Stageit show are pay-what-you-can. There will be a Facebook Live event after the Stageit show on the band’s Facebook page. Lagwagon released Railer in 2019 on Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the band’s Instagram post below.
View this post on Instagram
⏰MAY 16TH ANNOUNCEMENT⏰ JOEY LIVESTREAM SHOW + FACEBOOK LIVE HANG WITH US Heads up! On Saturday, May 16th, Joey's gonna be playing an all-Lagwagon acoustic show to celebrate Lagwagon Day! The gig will stream live on @stageit at 2 pm PDT / 5 pm EDT / 10 pm BST / 11 pm CEST / 6 am Japan (May 17) / 7 am Australia/NZ (May 17). Click the link in our bio to attend the gig (tickets are "pay what you can"). . REWARDS FOR TOP TIPPERS AT THE SHOW: . - The #1 top tipper will receive a Lagwagon vinyl LP Boxset and the top tipper's total tip amount will be matched/doubled by @fat_wreck and donated to @directrelief (https://www.directrelief.org/) . - The #2 top tipper will receive a test pressing of our latest album RAILER . - The #3, #4 and #5 top tippers will each a receive a Lagwagon shirt from our merch store (http://Tempomerch.com/lagwagon), whatever shirt they want. We’ll ship it to you free of charge. . FACEBOOK LIVE HANG WITH THE BAND AFTER THE SHOW: Directly after the show all of us will be hanging on Facebook Live on our official Facebook page (Facebook.com/Lagwagon)…come hang if you can, make comments, ask questions, tell jokes, throw verbal stones, whatever you want! . Facebook Live hang starts at 3:30 pm PDT / 6:30 pm EDT / 11:30 pm BST / 12:30 am CEST (May 17) / 7:30 am Japan (May 17) / 8:30 am Australia/NZ (May 17). See you there!