Jesse Michaels recording new music

This weekend, Jesse Michaels of Classics of Love, Common Rider, and Operation Ivy revealed that that he is working on new music, and likely recording demos of new tunes. He is playing with Sharif Dumani of Exploding Flowers and the Alice Bag band as well as Peter John Fontes of Los Nauticals. Via instagram, Michaels posted a short video of the three recording (to analog tape!) and stated "Makin tracks w the homies". Michaels last recordings were Classics of Love in 2012. We will keep you updated.