12 hours ago by Em Moore

Run For Cover Records has released a remix of Young Guv’s song “Caught Lookin’” by Lil Ugly Mane. The song is off of Young Guv’s 2019 double album GUV 1 and GUV II . Lil Ugly Mane released his compilation album Songs That People Emailed Me About Asking Why I Hadn't Put Them on Streaming Platforms in 2019. Check out the remix below.