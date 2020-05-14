A-F records presents Takeover Fest 3

The lovely people of A-F Records have announced they will be hosting Takeover Fest Pt. 3. The live event will happen on Saturday May 16th, 2020 starting at 11AM PST on the A-F Records instagram page. Erica Freas of RVIVR, Justin Sane of Anti-Flag, Jen Pop of The Bombpops, Chris #2 of Anti-Flag and much more is to play the event. Donations and proceeds for the event will go towards the artist. See below for the full details.
We are pumped for another weekend of all star punx taking over our Instagram this Saturday for TAKEOVER FEST 3!
It all goes down Saturday, May 16 starting at 2pm EST. Freak out the squares! pic.twitter.com/UPpetMua1w
