A-F records presents Takeover Fest 3

A-F records presents Takeover Fest 3
by

The lovely people of A-F Records have announced they will be hosting Takeover Fest Pt. 3. The live event will happen on Saturday May 16th, 2020 starting at 11AM PST on the A-F Records instagram page. Erica Freas of RVIVR, Justin Sane of Anti-Flag, Jen Pop of The Bombpops, Chris #2 of Anti-Flag and much more is to play the event. Donations and proceeds for the event will go towards the artist. See below for the full details.