17 hours ago by Em Moore

Behemoth have released a video for their cover of “A Forest” by The Cure. The song also features Niklas Kvarforth, singer of Swedish black metal band Shining. The song is taken off of Behemoth’s upcoming EP also titled “A Forest”. The EP will be released May 29 via Behemoth’s own label New Aeon Musick. Behemoth released I Loved You At Your Darkest in 2018. Check out the video below.