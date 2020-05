Upstate NY's based rock band Self Defense Family released another round of newly unearthed tracks. This time they have announced Make Me A Pallet Fire On Your Floor b​/​w Local Clerics, as a 7-inch through Run For Cover Records. These tracks were recorded while on tour in Australia a few years back by Neil Thomason at Headgap Studios. The band's portion of the sales of the record is going to the COVID-19 Victorian First Nations Mutual Aid Fund. See below to check out the tracks.