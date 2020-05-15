The Real McKenzies share lyric video for “Beer & Loathing”

Veteran Vancouver Celtic punk group The Real McKenzies have a lyric video online showcasing their new tune "Beer & Loathing," the lead single from their upcoming album of the same name. The clip was designed, directed, and produced by Eric Dieterich. Beer & Loathing, the band's 10th overall full-length, arrives on June 3 from Stomp Records in Canada and Fat Wreck Chords everywhere else. It follows up the band's veteran group's 2017 LP Two Devils Will Talk .