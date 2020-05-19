German music festival Tells Bells have announced their 2021 line-up. The two day festival will happen on August 13th and 14th, 2021 in Villmar, Germany. Lagwagon, The Bouncing Souls, Zebrahead, H2O, The Real McKenzies and much more is set to perform, see below for the full list. For the full details to the festival, you can click here.
Lagwagon
The Bouncing Souls
Zebrahead
H2O
The Real McKenzies
Rykers
Red City Radio
First Blood
Marathonmann
Risk It
Belvedere
DIRECT HIT!
CHASER
VMZT
Visions Only
4 Zimmer Küche Bad
Rising Anger