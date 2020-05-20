Hardcore act Second Arrows have announced they signed to New Jersey based Hellminded Records and they will be releasing their upcoming debut self titled LP. The band contains current and former members of Deadguy, Every Time I Die, Nora, Atreyu, and Ensign. The record is available for pre-order now and will be out on June 26th, 2020 digitally and on vinyl. See below to check out their teaser video.