Omnigone is the ska-punk band fronted by Adam Davis of Link 80, Gnarboots, Desa, and Flat planet. At the end of the month, Omnigone will release a split 7-inch ep with two-tone ska group Catbite. That's out via Bad time records. On the release, each band covers the other's song and also does another cover, brother. Omnigone's non-Cabite cover is a cover of Link 80's "nothing New." check it out below.