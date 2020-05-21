Maxwell Stern of Signals Midwest collaborated with some notable punks in Ratboys, Modern Baseball, Into it. Over it and more to create a John Prine inspired track called "Tying Airplanes To The Ground". The track was written by Stern a day after Prine's death and the collaborative process was conducted while in quarantine. The proceeds from he sales of the track will go towards National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). See below to check out the track.