German music festival Full Force has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival will now take place June 25-27, 2021 at Ferropolis in Germany. Tickets purchased for 2020 will be valid for 2021 and refunds will be available in the form of vouchers. The festival has also announced the first wave of bands who will be playing in 2021. The headliners from 2020 Heaven Shall Burn, Amon Amarth, and The Ghost Inside will be returning in 2021 along with Meshuggah, Boston Manor, Counterparts, and Neck Deep among others. See the full first wave line-up below.
2021 Full Force Lineup
Heaven Shall Burn
Amon Amarth
The Ghost Inside
Meshuggah
Stick to Your Guns
Boysetsfire
Deafheaven
Equilibrium
Nasty
Raised Fist
Being As An Ocean
Boston Manor
Counterparts
Creeper
Dying Fetus
Emil Bulls
Excrementory Grindfuckers
First Blood
Gatecreeper
Get The Shot
Knocked Loose
Loathe
Neck Deep
Northlane
Obituary
Oceans
Of Mice & Men
Rise of the Northstar
Swiss & Die Andern
Sylosis
|Date
|Venue
|City
|June 25-27
|Ferropolis
|Gräfenhainichen, DE