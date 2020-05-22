German music festival Full Force has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival will now take place June 25-27, 2021 at Ferropolis in Germany. Tickets purchased for 2020 will be valid for 2021 and refunds will be available in the form of vouchers. The festival has also announced the first wave of bands who will be playing in 2021. The headliners from 2020 Heaven Shall Burn, Amon Amarth, and The Ghost Inside will be returning in 2021 along with Meshuggah, Boston Manor, Counterparts, and Neck Deep among others. See the full first wave line-up below.