Full Force music festival announces new dates and first wave of bands
by Festivals & Events

German music festival Full Force has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival will now take place June 25-27, 2021 at Ferropolis in Germany. Tickets purchased for 2020 will be valid for 2021 and refunds will be available in the form of vouchers. The festival has also announced the first wave of bands who will be playing in 2021. The headliners from 2020 Heaven Shall Burn, Amon Amarth, and The Ghost Inside will be returning in 2021 along with Meshuggah, Boston Manor, Counterparts, and Neck Deep among others. See the full first wave line-up below.

2021 Full Force Lineup

Heaven Shall Burn

Amon Amarth

The Ghost Inside

Meshuggah

Stick to Your Guns

Boysetsfire

Deafheaven

Equilibrium

Nasty

Raised Fist

Being As An Ocean

Boston Manor

Counterparts

Creeper

Dying Fetus

Emil Bulls

Excrementory Grindfuckers

First Blood

Gatecreeper

Get The Shot

Knocked Loose

Loathe

Neck Deep

Northlane

Obituary

Oceans

Of Mice & Men

Rise of the Northstar

Swiss & Die Andern

Sylosis

DateVenueCity
June 25-27FerropolisGräfenhainichen, DE