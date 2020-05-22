Punk Rock Bowling to stream 'Locked In & Stripped Down' event this weekend

by John Gentile
This weekend was supposed to be Punk Rock Bowling, which was was canceled for the year due to COVID-19. However, PRB is streaming an online event instead, starting tomorrow and running through Monday. Music and spoken word will be performed by Bouncing Souls, Stza of Leftover Crack, Bombpops, Blag Dahlia of Dwarves, anti-nowhere League, Fletcher of Pennywise, Jello Biafra, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Riverboat Gamblers, L.A. Machina, Keith Morris, Daryl smith of Cock sparrer, The Aggrolites, T.S.O.L., Anti-Flag, Trever Keith of Face to Face, Fat Mike and Melvin of NOFX, Crazy an the Brains, Punk rock Karaoke, DFL, and mnay more. That starts Saturday at 12 noon EST and runs through Monday at 6pm est via the PRB instagram and youtube channels.