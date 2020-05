Videos 2 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

We are pleased to bring to you the third special piece of quarantine videos from our Punknews Exclusive collaboration with Little Rocket Records. Today, Nikki Nailbomb of Molly Rhythm will perform a few songs for you. Molly Rhythm recently released their third album, Dark Matters and Nikki also released Tyrannical with her new super group project Nikki Nailbomb & the Amorphous Blob Orchestra. See below to check out the exclusive session.